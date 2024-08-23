Internet Outage Crisis in Pakistan: Telecom Operators Seek PM’s Intervention

Pakistan has been grappling with a significant internet slowdown in recent weeks, affecting social media platforms, online services, and overall connectivity. This internet outage crisis has sparked widespread concern and frustration among citizens, businesses, and government officials in Pakistan.

The exact cause of the internet slowdown has been a subject of debate. While the government initially blamed the increasing use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), internet experts pointed to faults in submarine cables as the primary culprit.

The Economic Toll

The impact of the internet disruptions has been far-reaching. Businesses have faced losses due to reduced productivity and disruptions in operations. The telecom sector itself has suffered a significant blow, with an estimated annual loss of Rs12 billion due to reduced internet traffic. Foreign direct investment and the growth of the information technology industry have also been negatively affected.

PTA’s Efforts and Challenges

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been working tirelessly to address the issue. They have attributed the slowdown to faults in two submarine cables, the AAE-1 and SMW-4, and have been rerouting traffic to other available cables to minimize disruptions. However, the repair process for submarine cables can be complex and time-consuming.

Government Intervention Urged

Concerned about the severe economic consequences, the Telecom Operators Association has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They emphasized the urgent need to address the internet disruptions and prevent further economic losses.

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has also raised concerns about the internet outages. They criticized the absence of the IT minister and PTA head during the committee meeting, highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing such critical issues.

Beyond Internet Slowdown: Addressing Broader Tech Industry Concerns

The committee also discussed other issues related to the information technology sector. They questioned the ban on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and expressed concerns about the contractual appointment of the IT ministry’s secretary.

The committee also reviewed the performance of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and the Electronic Certification Accreditation Council. They noted the growth in Pakistan’s IT exports, particularly to the US and Europe, but also highlighted the need for further development in areas like network security and social media consulting.

The Road Ahead

The internet outage crisis in Pakistan underscores the critical role of reliable internet connectivity in today’s digital age. Addressing this issue requires a collaborative effort from the government, telecom operators, and all stakeholders involved. As Pakistan continues its journey towards digitalization, it is imperative to invest in robust infrastructure, ensure transparency, and prioritize the needs of its citizens.