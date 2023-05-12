The government has restored mobile internet service in Pakistan after a disruption lasting more than 72 hours. People of Pakistan can now access numerous social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

After the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan the mobile internet service was shut down on Tuesday. Imran Khan’s arrest erupted in violent protests across the country, threatening law, order, and security.

Internet Service Restored in Pakistan After more than 72 hours of Outage

As a result, the general public’s access to mobile internet and social media was restricted nationwide.

Following directives from the Ministry of Interior, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority restricted access to mobile internet services and various social media websites including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook for Pakistani citizens.

The shutdown of internet service had a significant impact on mobile companies and the freelancing industry within the country.

Now, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail to the former Prime Minister. As soon as he left the court and made his way towards his residence in Lahore, the internet service started to be restored in the big cities of Pakistan.

All the undersigned members of the Pakistani business community and civil society are extremely troubled by the internet shutdown due to Imran Khan’s arrest. According to them, the shutdown of Internet services inexcusably limits the freedom of expression.

