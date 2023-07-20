The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication observed that internet and voice services have deteriorated in Pakistan during the last five years. The committee members claimed that cellular companies are collecting full charges. However, internet and voice services have deteriorated and even the Parliament Lodges face the issue of poor signals.

Lawmaker Naz Baloch said that internet services and connectivity in Pakistan are some of the worst in the region. She further said that internet connectivity is pathetic across the country.

Internet Services in Pakistan Have Deteriorated During Last Five Years: NA Body

Check also: PTCL Group posts 26.8% Revenue Growth yet under Inflation Index

Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, Member (Compliance & Enforcement), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed that operators are facing multiple challenges related to high taxations, restriction on LCs, load-shedding, high diesel prices, high power tariff as well as lowest average revenue per user (ARPU).

He also pointed out that the telecom sector was given the status of an industry. But still, it is being charged for commercial tariffs which result in increasing the costs of telcos. He further said that the telecom sector would not invest in the country unless their ARPU is increased. Also, the industry wants the government to resolve the taxation–related issues.

He further said that the government has also increased the benchmark in operators’ licenses. The operators have already invested, but there is a continuous need for investment to upgrade their capacity and meet the growing demand.

See Also: Govt is Planning to Export $20 Billion in IT Sector in Next Three Years