Internet Shutdown On Election Day: A Blunt Attack On People’s Rights

Amnesty International and other members of the #KeepItOn coalition is a global network of over 300 organizations from 105 countries working to end internet shutdowns. On Feb 6, the human rights watchdog wrote to the caretaker Prime Minister Mr. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, to guarantee undisrupted access to the internet, social media platforms, and all other communication channels throughout Pakistan’s general election 2024. However, Pakistani authorities imposed considerable shutdowns violating the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, including of opposition leaders and parties, during this election cycle. Yesterday, on election day, telecommunication and mobile internet service was suspended which is no doubt a breach of people’s rights at this critical time in Pakistan.

Amnesty International Calls On Pakistani Authorities on Internet Shutdown

Amnesty International called on the authorities of Pakistan following the internet shutdown in Pakistan on Election Day. Amnesty urged them to adopt a rights-respecting approach and urgently lift all blanket restrictions on access to the internet. Livia Saccardi, Interim Deputy Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, stated:

“The decision to suspend telecommunications and mobile internet services on an election day is a blunt attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. It is reckless to restrict access to information as people head out to polling stations on the heels of devastating bomb blasts and what has been an intense crackdown on the opposition in the lead-up to the elections in the country.”

Furthermore, it was said that unwarranted restrictions on broadcasting information, despite reassurances from the PTA and ECP, are an infringement of people’s rights at this crucial time in Pakistan. Blanket shutdowns influence people’s mobility, livelihood, and ability to navigate through a difficult time. It undermines people’s trust in authorities. According to Amnesty International, Pakistani authorities should have enabled people’s access to timely information and report on any election-related matter throughout the polling process.