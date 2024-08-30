Internet Surveillance Begins as PTA Blocks Social Media Content & Apps via WMS

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started a crackdown on online content through its new Web Monitoring System (WMS). In a written statement to the National Assembly, the Minister in charge of the Cabinet Division said that the WMS has already blocked 2,369 URLs and 183 mobile apps that were involved in exposing personal data and identity information. In addition, the PTA has reportedly begun to block social media accounts and other online entities through WMS that allegedly spread propaganda against state institutions and the country’s national interests.

The WMS utilizes advanced technology to monitor and control internet traffic. The system was acquired from a Canadian company in 2019 for about $18 million. It allows the PTA to implement large-scale blocking and censorship of online content.

However, the telecom regulator isn’t just focused on blocking content. It is also running public awareness campaigns to educate people on safe internet use.

PTA has also set up an online E-Portal system that enables government organizations to report issues quickly regarding online content. According to a source, a total of 47 organizations use the platform to track their complaints. The telecom regulator has also designed a user-friendly Complaint Management System (CMS) for the general public to report any unlawful content. The CMS can be accessed through PTA’s website, mobile app, and a dedicated email service. Once a complaint is lodged, the PTA works with hosting platforms such as the Apple Store and Google Play Store to remove or block the content in the country.

