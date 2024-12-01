Internet users in multiple cities across Pakistan are grappling with significant slowdowns in internet speed, affecting access to numerous online platforms and services. The disruptions have not only hampered routine internet browsing but also impacted the uploading and downloading of media such as images, videos, and voice notes, as reported by Express News.

Internet Users in Pakistan Face Slow Internet Speed in Several Cities

The slowdown has posed substantial challenges for individuals and businesses relying on stable internet connections for daily operations. Entrepreneurs running online businesses, digital marketers, and freelancers have particularly struggled to maintain productivity amid these disruptions. Social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and email services like Gmail have reported connectivity issues, making it difficult for users to communicate, collaborate, and engage in social activities.

According to Downdetector, a surge in outage reports was observed at around 11 a.m. on December 1, 2024, highlighting the widespread nature of the issue. Many users expressed frustration over the inability to access these essential platforms, which serve as critical tools for work and personal interaction.

Recurring Internet Disruptions in Pakistan

Internet disruptions are not new in Pakistan, but their frequency has raised concerns in recent months. For instance, last week, internet and mobile services were temporarily unavailable in Islamabad during a political protest organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Such incidents highlight the fragile state of the country’s digital infrastructure, often affected by political and administrative actions.

Adding to the disruptions, the government has conducted multiple tests of its internet firewall this year. These tests, aimed at enhancing digital monitoring and control, have intermittently slowed down internet speeds, causing inconvenience for millions of users.

Uncertainty Surrounding Current Issues

Despite the severity of the current slowdown, the exact cause remains unclear. Authorities have yet to provide an official explanation, leaving users in a state of uncertainty. Many speculate that infrastructural limitations or security measures could be causing these slowdowns, but authorities have not confirmed this.

VPN Registration Extension

In a related development, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retired) Hafeezul Rehman announced an extension for the registration of virtual private networks (VPNs). Initially, the PTA had set November 30, 2024, as the deadline for mandatory VPN registration to ensure compliance with government regulations. However, following requests from organizations like Wispap, the interior ministry agreed to extend the deadline, though no new date has been specified.

Rehman reassured the public that VPNs would not be blocked immediately, stating, “VPNs will not be blocked today.” However, he emphasized that the duration of the extension would be determined by the interior ministry. This development provides temporary relief for VPN users, particularly businesses and individuals who depend on secure and private connections for their operations.

See Also: VPN Ban Delayed: PTA Grants Extension Without New Deadline

The Need for Digital Stability

The recurring internet disruptions in Pakistan highlight the urgent need for robust infrastructure and clear communication from authorities. As digital connectivity becomes increasingly integral to everyday life, ensuring stable and reliable internet services should be a priority. Without proactive measures, the growing frequency of these disruptions could severely impact Pakistan’s digital economy and its citizens’ quality of life.