Internet Woes: Government Promises Swift Resolution

The government is diligently working to address the persistent internet speed issues plaguing Pakistan, according to State Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima. During the Senate’s question hour on Thursday, the minister acknowledged the slowdown, attributing it to a combination of factors including spectrum challenges and submarine cable problems.

Fatima emphasized that the government is committed to providing high-speed internet access to every household in Pakistan. She stressed that the internet is a vital tool for the youth and economic development, and the government is actively engaging with the IT and Telecom sectors to resolve the current issues.

The minister also shed light on the government’s efforts to combat cybersecurity threats. She noted that the Data Protection Bill is nearing presentation in the House, aiming to strengthen data privacy and security. Additionally, the government is taking steps to address the rising concerns of financial fraud, ensuring that businesses are not adversely impacted.

One of the major contributing factors to the internet slowdown is the ongoing issues with the submarine cable. The minister assured that these problems are expected to be resolved by the end of October. The government is closely monitoring the situation and working with relevant authorities to expedite the repair process.

While the government has been facing criticism for the internet speed issues, it has also taken steps to address other concerns related to online content and privacy. The minister mentioned that the PTA operates a web management system to regulate online content and that X was blocked under the directives of the interior ministry.

Furthermore, the PTA has been registering virtual private networks (VPNs), which are widely used to access blocked content and maintain privacy. The government’s stance on VPNs has been a subject of debate, with some questioning whether the registration process is intended to restrict access to certain websites or services.

In conclusion, the government is making concerted efforts to resolve the internet speed issues and address cybersecurity concerns in Pakistan. While challenges persist, the minister’s assurances of ongoing work and the government’s commitment to providing high-speed internet access to all citizens offer hope for a brighter digital future.