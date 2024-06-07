Introducing Redmi 13: 108MP Camera Paired with Fun Features!

Xiaomi today unveiled Redmi 13, the latest member of its Redmi family, setting a new standard for entry-level smartphones. Crafted for discerning users seeking both style and substance, the device delivers a sleek, stylish design packed with a host of enhanced capabilities that defy expectations. One example is its 108MP super-clear main camera, aimed at elevating the photography experience for avid enthusiasts, content creators, and those who prioritize capturing life’s moments with exceptional clarity and detail.

As a first for the Redmi number series, Redmi 13 debuts a 108MP super-clear main camera, equipped with 3x in-sensor zoom to provide users with images of outstanding detail. Harnessing the advanced Samsung ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67″ sensor and cutting-edge 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, the devicecan produce ultra-clear night photos and vibrant HDR images steeped in vividness and clarity. Whether capturing breathtaking landscapes or precious moments with loved ones, Redmi 13 empowers users to take stunning photos with ease.

Beyond exceptional main camera performance, the smartphone also caters to selfie enthusiasts. With its upgraded 13MP front camera and with back soft-light ring which uses the display to create natural and balanced lighting, Redmi 13 delivers incredible selfies.

With an expansive 6.79-inch FHD+ display incorporating AdaptiveSync technology, Redmi 13 intelligently adjusts its refresh rate up to 90Hz based on usage scenarios,¹ ensuring a seamless and responsive experience while optimizing battery life.

Equipped with a massive 5030mAh battery, the phone delivers solid all-day performance on a single charge. Users can enjoy extended periods of use, with up to approximately 23 hours of calling or 28 hours of music after just 60 minutes of charging.⁶ Additionally, with a mere five minutes of charging, users can experience two hours of calling.⁶ Redmi 13 can be powered up to 100% charge in just 62 minutes,⁶ thanks to its 33W fast charging.²

Market Availability:

The smartphone is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets.

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

Redmi 13 has 2 variants available.

One variant is 8GB+128GB, Price is 39,999.

Second variant is 8GB+256GB, Price is 42,999.

Redmi 13 Device Specifications

Specifications Redmi 13 Display 6.79” 90 Hz display Rear Camera 108 MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5030 mAh (typ) Processor Media Tek Helio G91- Ultra Color Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink and Ocean Blue

