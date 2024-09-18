Investigation Underway to Unearth Massive Smuggling of Mobile Phones

In a major anti-smuggling operation, Pakistan Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 15,465 mobile phones. The majority of the phones were Android devices valued at Rs446 million and were being smuggled from China into Pakistan via Khunjerab Pass. Along with the smartphones, the seized goods also included other non-duty-paid items. The customs officials have filed a smuggling case to find the culprits involved in the incident.

According to a report submitted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Pakistan Customs officials at Sost Dry Port received intelligence information about a truck carrying smuggled mobile phones and other valuable goods. The truck, with the number ‘GLTE 1257,’ had reportedly crossed the border from China and was parked on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) near Dehi.

Acting on the information, the Assistant Collector Imtiaz Shigri reportedly dispatched a team to inspect the truck. However, when the team reached the location, they found no one in the truck, according to a media source. The local residents reportedly informed the team that an anonymous person had parked the truck, claiming it had developed a mechanical issue.

Afterward, the media source said that the truck was brought to Sost Dry Port for custody and safekeeping. The customs department issued a notice warning the unknown importer that if he/she fails to provide the document within 15 days, it would result in legal action. After the notice expired and no one came, a physical inspection was reportedly conducted, revealing a total of 8,365 smartphones (including iPhones, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus models) and 7,100 bar phones.

