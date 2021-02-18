Apple has started rolling out the second beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to developers. The latest update comes with some new features. Some of the most notable features are new actions to the Shortcuts app, new updates to the music app, and some smaller changes.

The Shortcuts app has three new actions – Take Screenshot, Orientation lock (on/off) and Voice & Data mode (5G, 5G Auto, 4G, 3G). The new update is also bringing over 200 new emojis such as a new AirPods Max-inspired headphone design.

iOS 14.5 Beta 2 is Now Rolling Out

Developers can find the iOS 14.5 beta 2 via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. The build number for the update is 18E5154f.

According to users on Reddit that iOS 14.5 beta 2 brings fixes for green tint issue affecting some iPhone owners. The update also brought changes in the settings app Software Update wording.

The new prominent change is that Music app includes new swipe gestures for adding songs to your queue as well as new pop-over menus for other controls.

With the help of iPadOS 14.5, iPad (8th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) now users are able to mute the built-in microphone. There are also New Shortcuts actions in the new update via that you can to enable/disable orientation lock, change cellular modes, and take screenshots.

