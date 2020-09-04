Apple has released iOS 14 beta 7 and iPadOS 14 beta 7 to developers today. The company releases the latest update just over one week after the release of the sixth beta to developers and public beta testers.

All the developers will be able to access the iOS 14 beta 7 via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. In case, you are not seeing the update immediately for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a while to hit the devices of all registered developers. The update features the build number 18A5369b for iPhone users.

iOS 14 Beta 7 is Now Available for Developers

Now, Apple is shifting to a weekly schedule from the biweekly release schedule for iOS 14 betas. With this new schedule, the company can bring more rapid changes and resolve bugs ahead of the release of iOS 14 to the public this fall.

However, the company didn’t share any details about the public availability of the iOS 14. So, there is no clue when it will be released to everyone.

The iOS 14 betas are coming with a variety of changes to the operating system that Apple unveiled at WWDC in June. The new changes include a new Calendar app icon, new widgets for things like TV and Files, updates to the time picker wheel, Music app changes, and much more.

With iOS 14 beta 7, if you have an iPhone, you will be able to switch between the colored background version of the rainbow wallpaper and the black background version. So, if your iPhone is in light mode then you will get to see the colorful background you chose, but in Dark Mode, you will be able to see a black background only.

