iOS 14 ditches this Youtube feature and its good !

We always wanted to keep listening to the video in the background on Youtube while using other apps at the same time. This feature is only available upon premium subscription of Youtube, however, you don’t need to pay bucks as of now. Yes, you heard it right, now iOS 14 will offer this feature free of cost so that you could listen to your video in the background.

Join iOS 14, to help you do exactly that. Apple unveiled a host of additional capabilities for iOS 14 on Monday at the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference. Everybody was forced to ignore some of the side effects of all such latest technologies from buttons on the home screen and updated call alerts to in-line contact responses and mentions, with too much Apple coverage.

New photo-in-picture functionality for iOS 14. You can now do other work on your iPhone or iPad while keeping that video you watched open in a small floating window of thumbnail size which you can move anywhere on the screen. Cool, huh?

My favourite feature in iOS 14 (so far)… …and one YouTube will be pissed about pic.twitter.com/IScSl81ygz — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 23, 2020

Matt Navarra, a social network consultant, found something much better. With YouTube videos that are opened through the Safari web browser app, you can use the image-in-picture function. You can also move the floating YouTube video off-screen and in the background, you are watching your favorite YouTube music video as though it were a music download.

When you lock your iPhone screen, you can even continue to listen to the image-in-picture video.

This iOS functionality is not a complete alternative of YouTube Premium. Paying users often have the option to stream content for offline streaming and an ad-free experience. But, if background play is a huge factor you ‘re charging $11.99 a month for YouTube Premium, you may be willing to save a few bucks