Last month, we came to know via a report that Apple is working on a redesigned wallpaper settings panel for iOS, based on an early build of iOS 14.And now, DongleBookPro has shared on the Twitter some images of Apple’s internal products which shows the new wallpaper settings panel from iOS 14. The screenshots show that iOS will come with some of Android features.

iOS 14 to Come with Android Features

These screenshots show that the iOS 14 users will be able to browse through default wallpaper separated into collections with choices “Classic Stripes”, “Earth & Moon”, and “Flowers” to offer better organization. Users will be able to scroll through each collection in order to find a specific wallpaper easily.

The screenshot also revealed a new “Home Screen Appearance” option which is similar to the watch face settings from the Apple Watch app.There is another new feature found in iOS 14 code that is referred to as “Avocado”, which is controlling the Home screen.

9to5Mac said:

We can say that Apple is working to provide real widgets on the iPhone and iPad home screen for the first time. Instead of pinned widgets like on iPadOS 13, the new widgets on iOS 14 can be moved around, just like any app icon. The feature is still being implemented and may be scrapped by Apple.

