Apple has just recently announced its most awaited new iOS version 15.4. However, iOS 15.4 update is causing some serious battery life problems. The new update included 37 new emojis, a gender-neutral voice for Apple’s smart assistant, Siri, and the ability to unlock iPhone while wearing a mask.

iOS 15.4 Update is Causing Serious Battery Drain Problems

However, as soon as the users installed the latest iOS update, they started facing the phone’s battery life problems. According to the testimonials of some users on Twitter, installing the firmware has greatly reduced the endurance of their device.

“Battery life on iOS 15.4 is really bad. After 24 hours, I lost 80%, but the screen was active no more than 2 hours and I only use Safari, YouTube, Instagram, Uber”, testifies a user. Another assures that “my phone is stuck at 95% or 97% charging, then when I unplug it, it shows 100% maybe 5 minutes later or after a reboot then quickly drain”.

This is not the first time the users are getting some issues after installing the latest OS update. Indeed, the installation of an update activates a series of tasks in the background. These various tasks, such as battery calibration, drain battery life. It only takes a few days for the calibration to be complete and everything to be back to normal. Nevertheless, Apple is never slow to offer a patch to resolve a possible failure.

Let’s see whether the issue goes way as its own or Apple send another update to fix the issue. So stay connected to get to know more about this issue.

