iOS 16.1 beta 4 now rolls out to developers

iOS 16.1 beta 4 is now available to developers, as Apple prepares for a wider release later this autumn. iOS 16.1 introduces a slew of new iPhone features, including Live Activities, Clean Energy Charging, Lock Screen modifications, a revised battery percentage indication, and more.

These significant software upgrades include visual upgrades as well as useful additions that enhance Apple’s products. The iPhone Lock Screen, for example, is now nearly totally customisable. Not to mention widget support on that screen. Meanwhile, the Mac now has a more simplified user experience that is more in line with iPadOS.

Live Activities: Live Activities keep you up to date on what’s going on in real time, straight from your Lock Screen.

Follow an ongoing sports game, follow the progress of your ride, or place an order with a single glance using the Live Activities API.

The Apple Wallet app can be deleted: For the first time, users may remove the Wallet app in OS 16.1.

Matter support: Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that will allow compatible devices to interact effortlessly across platforms.

iCloud Shared Photo Library: A new method for families to easily share images with a distinct iCloud library on which up to six members may collaborate, contribute, and enjoy.

Battery % icon now accessible on more iPhones: After debuting late in the iOS 16 beta cycle, the battery percentage symbol is now available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.