iOS 16.2 Beta 1 Welcomes Sleep Widget For Lock Screen

Yesterday, iOS 16.2 beta 1 made its way to developers with a handful of new features and changes. The all-new update includes a new Lock Screen widget option for Sleep data from the Health app. Together with that, there will also be a new Medications widget coming soon as well.

iOS 16.2 Beta 1 Comes With Two Handy Features

Let’s discuss what’s new in iOS 16.2 Beta 1:

Sleep

The new Sleep widget for the Lock Screen is a handy feature that has come with the first beta of iOS 16.2. It allows users to add it to their iPhone’s Lock Screen to quickly view their sleep data. There are two different options:

one shows a collection of charts for the past seven nights of sleep data

other shows a more in-depth look at the previous night.

The all-new Sleep widget for the Lock Screen has recently joined the already-existing Home Screen widget. The Home Screen version of the Sleep widget was added a while ago with the release of iOS 15.

Medications

Together with the Sleep widget for the Lock Screen, Apple is also working on a Medications widget. Evidence of this new Medications widget of some kind in code for iOS 16.2 beta 1 has been discovered. The point worth mentioning here is that the Medications widget is not available. It’s still unclear whether it will be a Home Screen widget, a Lock Screen widget, or both.

Silicon Giant Apple added robust support for managing medications with iOS 16. The upcoming feature is integrated directly into the Health app. Users can enter their medications, set a schedule and receive reminders, and learn about potential interactions between medications on their list. The app will also warn them about interactions between their medications and things like alcohol and marijuana.

It’s still not known when Apple will officially add this new Medications widget to iOS, but much of the code is there in iOS 16.2 beta 1. It clearly suggests the widget will arrive sooner rather than later, probably with a future beta of iOS 16.2.

