iOS 16.3 Will Hit Your iPhones Next Week With These 4 Amazing Features

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, the silicon giant Apple has confirmed in a recent press release that iOS 16.3 will be released to the public next week. The point worth mentioning here is that the software update will be available for the iPhone 8 and newer versions of the iPhones only. It is tipped to come with a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes. Let’s dig into it.

Advertisement

These 4 New iPhone Features Will Come With iOS 16.3

Down below, I have jotted down the details regarding four new features that will be making their way to the public with the upcoming iOS 16.3. Let’s dig into it:

Advertisement

Security Keys for Apple IDs

iOS 16.3 will enable a new Security Key for the Apple ID feature. No doubt, it will give users the option to use hardware security keys in order to further protect their accounts. All iPhone users who will enable this feature will be able to strengthen Apple’s two-factor authentication by having a physical security key as a second factor instead of a verification code from another Apple device.

The point worth mentioning here is that the silicon giant does not have its own hardware security keys. So, this highly anticipated feature will rely on third-party security keys from other brands like Yubico. For instance, the YubiKey 5Ci has both Lightning and USB-C connectors for use with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Advanced-Data Protection (Worldwide)

The company claims that Advanced-Data Protection will be available worldwide. It will allow users to enable end-to-end encryption for many additional iCloud data categories. They include Photos, Notes, Voice Memos, Messages backups, device backups, and more. This feature first made its way to the U.S. in December and now it will make its way to all global iPhone users next week.

Advertisement

The company usually stores encryption keys for some iCloud data types on its servers in order to ensure that users can recover their data if they can’t access their Apple ID account. So, when a user enables Advanced Data Protection, the encryption keys are actually deleted from Apple’s servers. They are actually stored on a user’s devices only in order to prevent anyone from accessing the data.

Black Unity Wallpaper

Recent reports claim that the company has released a new Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch Series 4 in celebration of Black History Month. The company is also releasing a companion Black Unity-themed iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen with iOS 16.3.

Second-Generation HomePod Support

The silicon giant has recently launched a second-generation HomePod with virtually the same design as the full-size HomePod that got discontinued in March 2021. The point notable here is that iOS 16.3 will include software support for that smart speaker.

Advertisement

Also Read: Chairman PTA Appointment: Government Test Case for Meritocracy (phoneworld.com.pk)