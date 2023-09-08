iOS 16.6.1 Update Fixes Big iPhone Security Vulnerability Used to Install Pegasus Spyware

Apple just released the iOS 16.6.1 update, which brings no new features but fixes security vulnerabilities. Interestingly, iOS 16.6.1 now fixes an exploit used by Pegasus spyware.

Citizen Lab – a group that investigates government malware – has found a zero-click exploit on iOS that allows hackers to target victims with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. “The exploit chain was capable of compromising iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim,” Citizen Lab wrote in a blog post.

Upon uncovering this vulnerability, Citizen Lab promptly reported it to Apple. Apple immediately released a patch to address the issue with iOS 16.6.1. Apple attributed findings to Citizen Lab for bringing the matter to their attention.

For those unfamiliar, Pegasus was developed by keeping in mind the governments and law enforcement agencies. The NSO Group doesn’t sell the spyware to regular users. However, many users from different countries are using this to violate human rights, which puts people like journalists and political opponents in danger.

Back in November 2021, Apple sued NSO Group for creating and distributing the spyware.

Anyhow, iOS 16.6.1 is now available for iPhone and iPad users. To update your device, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Because of these important security fixes, it is better to update all your Apple devices. If you did not get the update yet, keep on checking for the new update in the settings.

