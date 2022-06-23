iOS 16 Beta 2 Is Now Available For Developers

iOS 16 was unveiled at WWDC almost two weeks back. The updated version is all packed with a range of new features, new iPhone’s Lock Screen, revamped notifications, new features for Messages, and much more. Recently, we have come to know that iOS 16 beta 2 and iPadOS 16 beta 2 are also rolling out to developers.

iOS 16 Beta 2 Brings Significant Changes

The iOS 16 Beta 2 will bring a significant number of changes, bug fixes, and even new features. It is rolling out to the developers right now. If you want to install the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch then follow the steps mentioned below:

Tap settings

Go to General

Click Software Update

Then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page

Furthermore, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Make sure to back up your device before installing the update. Here is the list of compatible devices with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

Also read: Microsoft Introduces Defender App for Windows, Android, macOS & iOS