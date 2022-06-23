iOS 16 Beta 2 Is Now Available For Developers
iOS 16 Beta 2 Brings Significant Changes
The iOS 16 Beta 2 will bring a significant number of changes, bug fixes, and even new features. It is rolling out to the developers right now. If you want to install the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch then follow the steps mentioned below:
- Tap settings
- Go to General
- Click Software Update
- Then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page
Furthermore, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Make sure to back up your device before installing the update. Here is the list of compatible devices with iOS 16 or iPadOS 16:
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
Also read: Microsoft Introduces Defender App for Windows, Android, macOS & iOS