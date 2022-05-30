iOS 16 & tvOS 16 birngs new updates and novel features

Apple keeps on bringing innovative updates and creative features in its operating systems and diverse devices. Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC 2022 is very near and will commence from 6 June 2022. This is Apple’s online event where Apple directors and administrators display the next generation of operating systems that run on all of the Apple devices like iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple TVs and Apple digital Watches. The keynote would be attended in person by few students and developers at Apple Park. On 6th June, Apple is going to announce the iPadOS 16 which would be Apple’s major software release for iPad. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that on this occasion few new updates and features will be announced regarding iOS 16 & tvOS 16.

Gurman has disclosed some exciting morsels about iOS 16 and tvOS 16. His statement is as under:

“In Messages, I’d expect more social network-like functionality, particularly around audio messages. The Apple TV operating system, tvOS, will get more smart-home tie-ins, while the Mac will get some redesigned apps and a much-needed overhaul to System Preferences to make them more in line with Settings on iOS. That includes organizing settings by app.”

iOS 16 updates and features:

Apple is planning to bring updates in Health app but not expected to appear in iPad and Mac. The notification panel and lock screen will also get various updates. The wallpapers will also get enhanced due to widget-like capabilities. The new feature will be introduced to an always-on lock screen for the future iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Major changes in windowing and multitasking in iPad are also expected to be disclosed on 6th June in WWDC 2022. Apple is working on this operating system and it is expected to test it for few months and will release its first public beta of iOS 16 in July.

iPadOS 16 supported devices:

It’s in the air that Apple will announce support for the iPhone 6s and the original iPhone SE. If this happens, then iPadOS 16 will get incompatible with iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4 and the original iPad Pro models.

tvOS 16 updates and features:

The Apple TV operating system, tvOS is expected to get more smart-home tie-ins.

Hardware:

Hopefully Apple will not be launching a new hardware but if it pals to do then it must be the new MacBook Air with M2 chip which is under testing in the company.