Apple changed the way that developer beta software releases were seeded with iOS 16. You Can Now Install the iOS 17 Developer Beta 1 For Free. Earlier developers have to pay a $99 per year membership fee for Apple Developer Program. However now, Apple decided to make developer betas available to all users starting today, even those who are not currently enrolled in the Apple Developer Program.

Anyone can access the iOS 17 developer beta 1 update without an account enrolled in the developer program. Since this is a developer beta update, you should avoid installing this on your primary device. You can encounter things like bugs, operating system crashes, data loss, or completely breaking your device. iPhones updated to iOS 16.5 can install the first iteration of iOS 17.

Check Also: iOS 16 is Now Running on 81% of All iPhones

You Can Now Install the iOS 17 Developer Beta 1 For Free, Here’s How to Get it

If you want to try this, here is how to get it.

Open the Settings app on an iPhone.

Tap the General tab in Settings.

Tap the Software Update tab.

Press the Beta Updates tab.

Select the iOS 17 Developer Beta option in the list.

Return to the Software Update page and install developer beta 1.

Anyone with an Apple ID can access developer beta releases. However, an Apple Developer Program will still be required for the distribution of apps on the App Store.

This move has made it easier to install developer beta software updates on your devices. Now, anyone can test out iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma without having to pay a $99 membership fee.

See Also: Which iPhones Won’t Get the iOS 17 Update?