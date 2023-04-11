iOS 17 May Support Third-Party App Stores

There had been many rumors swirling regarding the upcoming highly anticipated iOS 17. According to some latest reports, the silicon giant, Apple is going to open up iOS to third-party app stores in the coming future. What? Yes, you heard right! It is possibly expected to be a part of this year’s upcoming iOS 17 update in reaction to the EU’s new Digital Markets Act. If it came out to be true, this news could be the biggest at Apple’s WWDC 2023 event, which is going to kick off on June 5.
Apple To Support Third-Party App Stores Soon
The point worth mentioning here is that supporting third-party app stores is something the silicon giant has always strongly resisted for various reasons. Apple has been fearing that its walled garden will tumble down by doing so for a long. However, despite that concern, the silicon giant shouldn’t feel that endangered. The fact is that opening up to third-party app stores will make things better for everyone — users, app makers, and even Apple.
Undoubtedly, third-party app stores on iOS will be a useful thing for consumer choice. The company has kept the App Store on a tight leash since its launch strictly controlling what is and isn’t allowed. All iOS users know this very well. Isn’t it? It makes sense when it comes to harmful or outdated apps and sometimes it doesn’t — for instance, Apple refused to allow a Game Pass app that permitted cloud streaming.
It would not be wrong to say that Apple has always fought against the idea of opening iOS to third-party app stores. So, let’s see if these rumors turn into reality or not. We will have to wait and watch. So, stay tuned!
