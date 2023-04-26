Apple’s WWDC is approaching and we are getting more details about the upcoming iOS 17. According to the latest leaks, iOS 17 will include new features and changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center.
Some previous reports have also revealed that iOS 17 would revamp the Control Center. However, the rest of the information shared by the account is new. None of the changes would be groundbreaking, but they would still be meaningful improvements. Overall, rumours have suggested iOS 17 will be a modest update focused on stability and performance enhancements.
iOS 17 to Add New Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library Features
The post lists several potential iOS 17 features:
- Lock Screen font size options
- A button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users
- Apple Music lyrics can be viewed on the Lock Screen
- Apple Music design changes with a simplified interface
- Control Center design changes
- Apple will rename App Library folders
- The flashlight brightness slider can be freely adjusted, like the volume slider
Some previous reports have revealed that iOS 17 will include improvements to the Find My and Wallet apps. The update is unlikely to include “major new features,” like the customizable Lock Screen introduced with iOS 16.
Apple will announce iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5. The first beta version of the update will be available to developers moments after the keynote. The public beta will likely be available in July. As usual, the update will release in September, around the time the new iPhones launch.
