iOS 18.1 Public Beta Rolls Out: Apple Intelligence Features Begin to Surface

The silicon giant took a noteworthy step forward with the release of the iOS 18.1 public beta, marking a new era for its operating system by integrating the long-awaited Apple Intelligence features. At the time of the iOS 18 launch, these highly anticipated features were absent. However, the good news is that now they are accessible to the non-developer public, albeit with a cautious note about potential bugs and issues ingrained in beta testing.

Exploring iOS 18.1: An Early Look at Apple Intelligence Features

The first public beta of iOS 18.1 offers a tempting glimpse into what Apple has been promising with its Apple Intelligence features. All users can install the beta to explore functionalities like phone call transcription and summarization, email prioritization, and improved notification management. Moreover, the beta includes smart replies, photo cleanup gestures, and sophisticated writing tools such as proofreading and rewriting capabilities.

The iOS 18.1 beta brings several exciting enhancements. It’s just the beginning. The silicon giant plans to continue rolling out more features gradually through 2025. ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, Genmoji, and improvements to Siri’s ability to understand personal context, are still in the works. One of the promising features of the iOS 18.1 public beta is the newly redesigned Siri. Siri now includes the ability to type queries—a significant enhancement for users who prefer texting over speaking. This modification indicates a leap towards a more intuitive and personalized user experience.

How to Access the iOS 18.1 Beta?

If you want to test these features, accessing the iOS 18.1 public beta is quite easy.

Navigate to Settings

Click on General

Select Software Update on their devices

Tap the info symbol next to the Beta updates option

Follow the prompts to receive the update over-the-air.

It’s pertinent to mention that installing a beta version on a primary device is risky and generally not recommended due to potential instability.

Apple continues to refine and expand its suite of intelligent features. So, iOS users can look forward to an operating system that’s smarter and more attuned to their needs. The journey into the future of iOS seems quite adventurous, with iOS 18.1 a promising start.

