iOS 18: Has Apple Finally Caught Up to Android Customization?

For years, Android has been praised for its extensive customization options, while iOS has been criticized for its relatively rigid approach. However, with the release of iOS 18, Apple seems to be making a concerted effort to address these concerns and offer users a more flexible experience.

Home screen Customization: A Long-Awaited Feature

One of the most significant improvements in iOS 18 is the ability to place icons anywhere on the home screen. This long-awaited feature allows users to create a personalized and visually appealing layout, with the flexibility to add as much blank space as desired. While the underlying grid structure remains, the freedom to arrange icons without strict limitations is a major step forward.

Icon-Level Customization

In addition to home screen layout, iOS 18 also offers a surprising amount of customization at the icon level. Users can now remove app labels entirely for a minimalist look and create different sizes for icons. These options provide users with greater control over the appearance of their home screen.

Widgets: A Strong Advantage

Widgets have long been a standout feature on iOS, offering more functionality and customization compared to Android. iOS 18 further enhances the widget experience, allowing users to stack widgets and choose from a variety of third-party options. This level of widget customization is unmatched on Android, with only Samsung’s One UI coming close.

Conclusion

iOS 18 represents a significant step forward in terms of customization and flexibility. With the ability to freely arrange icons, customize their appearance, and utilize powerful widgets, iOS is now a more compelling option for users who value personalization. While Android may still have an edge in certain areas, iOS 18 demonstrates that Apple is actively listening to user feedback and making strides to bridge the gap between the two platforms.