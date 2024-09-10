iOS 18 – Launch Date, AI Features & Compatible Apple Devices

Apple has launched the new iPhone 16 series with AI features and incremental hardware updates. The series will also operate on the latest iOS 18. The previous generation of iPhone and iPad users will be curious about when they will be getting the new iOS 18 and the Apple Intelligence AI features. The company has officially revealed that iOS 18 is set to launch on September 16. The new iPhone 16 series will hit the shelves on September 20, shipping with iOS 18 preinstalled.

For existing users, Apple will launch the iOS 18 update to all supported iPhones on the same day. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the iOS 18 update won’t include Apple Intelligence AI features. The first wave of these advanced AI tools will start to roll out in October as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. In the initial phase, Apple Intelligence will only support US English. It will be followed by a broader rollout to include other English-speaking countries by December and will include languages like Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish by 2025.

What Apple Intelligence AI features can users expect?

According to a credible source, Apple will roll out AI features such as writing tools, natural language search for photos and videos, movie creation through Memories in Photos, photo cleanup, and much more. Email notifications will also get smarter after the new update, with features such as Priority Messages and Smart Replies in Mail. The Siri will also be redesigned offering a more “natural” and “flexible” experience. Moreover, Siri will also offer enhanced context awareness, while ChatGPT integration is also on the horizon.

Compatible Apple Devices:

However, it’s worth mentioning here that Apple Intelligence will only be available on the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and M1-powered iPads and Macs.

Also read:

Apple iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro & 16 Pro Max PTA Tax