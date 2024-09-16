iOS 18: Major Features You Need to Know Before the Release

After more than three months of beta testing, iOS 18 is finally set for public release on Monday, September 16. Apple users with an iPhone XS or newer can install the update by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. With the iOS 18 rollout, Apple is introducing several exciting new features and improvements that enhance customization, privacy, and overall user experience.

Key Features in iOS 18

Here’s a breakdown of eight major updates included in iOS 18, based on Apple’s official list of new features:

1. Customizable Home Screen

iOS 18 gives users more freedom in how they arrange their Home Screen. Now, app icons can be placed anywhere on the grid, allowing for more personalized layouts. In addition, users can enjoy two new customization options—Dark and Tinted—which let you recolour app icons for a more cohesive or unique look. You can also enlarge app icons and remove the text labels beneath them for a cleaner, more streamlined appearance.

2. Redesigned Control Center

The Control Center has undergone a major redesign, offering greater flexibility. Users can now rearrange and resize controls, even across multiple pages. Additionally, the new controls gallery allows for easier management of the available control options, making it more intuitive to customize and access frequently used settings.

3. iMessage Enhancements

iMessage sees a wealth of new features with iOS 18. Users can now use any emoji as a Tapback reaction, and add fun text effects like “Shake” and “Explode.” New text formatting options, such as bold and underlined, are also included. Perhaps most notably, iOS 18 brings RCS support for improved messaging between iPhone and Android users, ensuring a more seamless experience across devices. Additionally, messages can now be scheduled to be sent later, giving users greater control over their conversations.

4. Redesigned Photos App

The Photos app has received its biggest makeover yet. Tabs have been removed in favour of an all-in-one layout, making it easier to navigate through your photo library. Although the changes sparked debate during the beta phase, Apple has tweaked the app’s design based on user feedback to offer a smoother experience.

5. Lock Apps Behind Face ID

Privacy and security get a boost in iOS 18 with the ability to lock any app behind Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. This feature allows users to protect sensitive information within apps. You can also hide apps by moving them to a locked, hidden apps folder for an extra layer of privacy.

6. Passwords App

iOS 18 introduces a brand-new Passwords app, consolidating many features that were previously part of the iCloud Keychain in the Settings app. Now, managing passwords, passkeys, and two-factor authentication codes is easier and more organized.

7. Distraction Control in Safari

Safari now has a Distraction Control feature that can hide distracting website elements such as cookie permission prompts or newsletter sign-up forms. While it is not designed to block ads, this feature helps reduce visual clutter on web pages for a smoother browsing experience. Any hidden ads will reappear when the content refreshes.

8. Game Mode

Previously available on Macs, Game Mode comes to the iPhone with iOS 18. It enhances gaming performance by minimizing background tasks to maintain high frame rates and reducing audio latency with AirPods. Wireless controllers also become more responsive, delivering a better overall gaming experience.

What’s Next?

While iOS 18 brings numerous new features, it’s important to note that Apple Intelligence enhancements won’t be available until iOS 18.1 or later. These updates promise even more advancements in machine learning and AI integration within the iPhone ecosystem.

With this exciting update, Apple continues to offer more flexibility, improved privacy features, and a better user experience, setting the stage for further innovation.

