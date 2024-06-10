iOS 18: Must-See Upgrades Coming to Your iPhone

WWDC, Apple’s major developer conference, is taking place this week, and everyone is excited about the new artificial intelligence (AI) features that will be added to iPhones in the upcoming version, iOS 18. But hang on a second! While AI is fascinating, iOS 18 is more than simply robots taking over your phone (don’t worry, that won’t happen!).

Here’s the scoop on some of the non-AI changes rumored for iOS 18:

Revamping Your Home Screen

Have you ever felt like your iPhone’s home screen is cluttered? So, iOS 18 could be the solution to your prayers. There are rumours of new methods to customise your home screen, making it simpler to organise your apps and quickly locate what you need.

Design Makeover

Apple is recognised for its elegant looks, and iOS 18 may provide some new features to the iPhone experience. We’re not sure what these modifications will be, but they might range from altered app icons to new animations and transitions. Consider giving your phone a makeover!

Home to New Themes

Prepare for a colourful iPhone! iOS 18 may finally allow you to customise app icon colours. Consider changing all of your social networking applications blue or your finance apps green to make them easier to identify. This system-wide update is a first for iPhones, and while specifics are limited, it may result in a more personalised and organised home screen.

These are only a few whispers concerning iOS 18’s non-AI features. While AI will undoubtedly make headlines, these other improvements may have a significant influence on how you use your iPhone on a daily basis.

For the time being, however, they are only rumours. We’ll have to wait and watch what Apple says at WWDC this week. But one thing is for certain: iOS 18 is shaping up to be a large upgrade, with something for everyone – even if you’re not a great AI enthusiast.