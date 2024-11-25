iOS 19: A Smarter Siri and More

Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, is set to get a significant upgrade with the release of iOS 19. This update will introduce a more conversational Siri, capable of handling complex requests and providing more informative responses, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

A Smarter Siri

The new Siri, powered by advanced language models, will be able to understand and respond to queries in a more natural and human-like way. This means you can ask Siri more complex questions, like “What’s the weather like in Tokyo next week, and can you recommend some interesting places to visit?”

A Delayed Debut

While Apple is expected to unveil the new Siri at WWDC 2025, the feature won’t be available until early 2026, likely as part of an iOS 19.4 update. This delay suggests that Apple is taking its time to refine the technology and ensure a seamless user experience.

Other Features on Hold

In addition to the new Siri, other features planned for iOS 19 have also been postponed until iOS 19.4. While specific details about these features are currently unknown, it’s clear that Apple is prioritizing quality over speed.

Siri’s Interim Upgrades

In the meantime, Apple is making incremental improvements to Siri. iOS 18.2 will introduce ChatGPT integration, allowing users to access ChatGPT’s capabilities directly through Siri. A similar integration with Google’s Gemini is expected to follow in a later update.

iOS 18.4 will bring further enhancements to Siri, including on-screen awareness and deeper per-app controls. However, these updates won’t provide the full ChatGPT-like conversational experience.

A Brighter Future for Siri

Once the new Siri is released, iPhone users will be able to rely on it for a wider range of tasks, reducing the need for third-party apps. While the wait may be long, the future of Siri looks promising.