iOS 26.2 Beta Brings Offline Lyrics to Apple Music

Apple has rolled out the first beta of iOS 26.2, introducing updates across Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Liquid Glass, and more. But one of the most exciting new features targets Apple Music; offline lyrics support.

Apple Music Finally Gets Offline Lyrics

Apple first brought lyrics to Apple Music in 2016, and the feature has evolved steadily. Over time, Apple added live lyrics, karaoke mode, search, and even lyric translations. Despite these improvements, one limitation remained: you needed a Wi-Fi or cellular connection to view lyrics.

That restriction changes with iOS 26.2 Beta. As several users on Reddit have spotted, Apple Music now lets you view lyrics without an internet connection. Whether you’re on a plane, in a remote area, or facing spotty service, you can still follow along with your favorite tracks.

A Long-Requested Feature Becomes Reality

Apple Music subscribers have requested offline lyrics for years. With iOS 26.2, Apple has finally delivered. This update makes the music experience more seamless, especially for travelers and listeners in low-connectivity regions.

Before this change, lyrics simply wouldn’t appear when offline. Now, Apple Music automatically stores lyric data so it’s ready whenever you need it.

A Subtle Yet Valuable Improvement

While it may seem like a small update, offline lyrics are a clear quality-of-life upgrade. You might not notice it immediately, but it adds real convenience when you’re without a connection.

It also gives Apple Music an edge over Spotify, which still requires an active internet connection to display lyrics.

Final Thoughts

The iOS 26.2 beta continues Apple’s trend of refining core apps with meaningful usability updates. Offline lyrics make Apple Music more flexible, reliable, and user-friendly.

If you’re part of the iOS beta program, you can try it out today, and see just how much smoother your listening experience feels.