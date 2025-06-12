iOS 26 Brings Powerful AI Features, But Only for Newer iPhones

Apple’s iOS 26 update is rolling out with a major visual refresh and a suite of new features, many of which are powered by Apple Intelligence. But for millions of iPhone users, the upgrade experience will be limited, as several headline features are exclusive to newer devices, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro and later.

While iOS 26’s Liquid Glass redesign and other systemwide visual enhancements are available on all supported iPhones, many AI-powered tools and interactive updates require the latest Apple hardware. Here’s a breakdown of the most anticipated iOS 26 features and the specific iPhones required to use them.

iOS 26 AI Features for Newer iPhones

Visual Intelligence for Screenshots

Requires: iPhone 15 Pro or newer

This powerful tool lets users analyze the content of screenshots using Apple’s AI engine. Take a screenshot in iOS 26 and your iPhone can now:

Identify product information for shopping

Extract dates to auto-create calendar events

Surface-related tasks for reminders

Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone

Requires: iPhone 15 Pro or newer

Perhaps the most practical Apple Intelligence feature in iOS 26, live translation breaks language barriers across communication apps:

Messages : Translates your message as you type and the reply as it arrives

: Translates your message as you type and the reply as it arrives FaceTime : Displays real-time captions translated into your preferred language

: Displays real-time captions translated into your preferred language Phone: Spoken translations play aloud during live calls

Lock Screen 3D Effect

Requires: iPhone 12 or newer

All users will enjoy the new Liquid Glass look, but iPhone 12 and newer get an extra flair: a 3D Lock Screen effect.

Your Lock Screen photo shifts dynamically as you move the phone

Time and date adapt visually to keep key subjects in frame

This feature is more about visual appeal than functionality but adds polish to the user experience without requiring the very latest chip.

Shortcuts + Apple Intelligence

Requires: iPhone 15 Pro or newer

Apple’s Shortcuts app gets a supercharged AI boost that enables it to generate images or summarize long text, access Apple Intelligence directly inside your custom automations and use AI-generated content as inputs for subsequent actions.

Smarter Reminders Suggestions & Organization

Requires: iPhone 15 Pro or newer

The Reminders app now benefits from on-device intelligence. It automatically suggests new tasks based on context (e.g., iMessages or emails). It also auto-categorize task lists using AI. It’s a quiet but meaningful productivity update—again, limited to Apple’s top-tier hardware.

Apple Wallet Order Tracking

Requires: iPhone 15 Pro or newer

One long-requested update is finally here: AI-driven order tracking in Apple Wallet.

Previously, the system relied on merchant participation, which was rare and unreliable. Now, AI parses order details from your emails and adds tracking info automatically to Wallet.

Genmoji & Image Playground Upgrades

Requires: iPhone 15 Pro or newer

Last year’s image tools get an upgrade:

Genmoji : Blend emojis, add styles, or customize based on a friend

: Blend emojis, add styles, or customize based on a friend Image Playground: Generate AI-powered images using styles like Anime, Vector, Watercolor, and more with an “Any Style” mode for custom prompts

These visual creation tools are deeply tied to Apple Intelligence and won’t run on older iPhones.

Messages Background Creation & Poll Suggestions

Requires: iPhone 15 Pro or newer (for AI-powered suggestions)

All iPhones can use the new Messages Poll and Backgrounds features, but only newer models offer AI enhancements:

Polls : Suggested questions appear via Apple Intelligence

: Suggested questions appear via Apple Intelligence Backgrounds: Generate custom themes using the same tech behind Image Playground

This distinction reflects a broader theme in iOS 26: AI features are layered atop baseline functionality, offering more on premium devices.

With iOS 26, Apple continues to draw a sharper line between base iPhones and Pro models not just in hardware but in software capability. iPhone users can now expect more features to be AI-dependent in future iOS versions. While the iPhone 15 Pro and newer now represent the “true” Apple Intelligence platform

The bottom line is iOS 26 is a robust update with visual polish and deeper intelligence, but if you’re not on the iPhone 15 Pro or newer, you’re only scratching the surface.

