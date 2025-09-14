iOS 26 Release: How to Prepare Your iPhone for the Big Update

Apple’s awe-dropping event last week was full of big hardware news, including the launch of the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 models. But alongside those announcements, Apple also confirmed a major software update. Apple will release iOS 26 update this Monday, September 15, for all supported iPhones.

While new devices like the iPhone 17 will ship with iOS 26 pre-installed, millions of iPhone users around the world will be installing the update for the first time. If you want the transition to be smooth, there are a few important steps you should take before downloading the new software.

1. Confirm Your iPhone Supports iOS 26

Not every iPhone will make the cut. According to Apple, iOS 26 requires at least an iPhone 11 or later. That also includes the iPhone SE (2020 and 2022). Devices like the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max won’t be supported. If you own one of those models, you’ll need to upgrade your device to continue receiving the latest updates.

It’s also worth noting that some iOS 26 features will only work on newer phones. For example, Apple Intelligence tools and live translation require an iPhone 15 Pro or later. The new “Spatial Scenes” lock screen effect needs an iPhone 12 or newer.

2. Back Up Your iPhone

This step is crucial. Always back up your device before installing a major software update. A backup ensures that your photos, contacts, messages, and other important data are safe. If something goes wrong during the installation, you can restore your phone without losing everything.

You can back up your iPhone using iCloud or by connecting it to a computer with iTunes or Finder. For extra safety, create an archived backup, which gives you the option to roll back if necessary.

3. Get Familiar with the New Look

iOS 26 introduces Apple’s new Liquid Glass design across the system. This means menus, icons, and backgrounds look more translucent and fluid. While everything is still in the same place, the visual changes might take some getting used to.

The Camera app also has a redesigned interface. Modes like Portrait and Panorama are accessed by swiping, while controls are simplified for quicker use. Safari has a new compact tab view, though you can switch it back in settings if you prefer the old layout.

4. Enable Key Features

Some of the best features of iOS 26 won’t work until you turn them on. Call screening, for instance, blocks unknown callers unless they identify themselves first. Messages can now filter out texts from unknown numbers. Maps includes a new “Visited Places” feature, but you’ll need to opt in the first time you open the app.

5. Explore What’s New

Once updated, try customising your lock screen with Spatial Scenes or new fonts. In Messages, experiment with polls for group chats or change your chat backgrounds. If your iPhone supports Apple Intelligence, you can also explore advanced tools like Visual Intelligence, which lets you pull useful information directly from screenshots.

Our Thoughts:

iOS 26 is more than just a fresh coat of paint. It combines design changes with practical features that make your iPhone smarter and more personal. By preparing ahead of time, you’ll be ready to enjoy everything Apple’s latest update has to offer.

