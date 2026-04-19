iOS 27 Leak Reveals New Apple Intelligence Features Ahead of WWDC Launch

Apple is expected to introduce its next major software update, iOS 27, during the WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8. Even before the official announcement, several new features have reportedly leaked, giving an early look at what users might expect from the update.

A key focus of iOS 27 appears to be “Apple Intelligence,” a system that brings smarter, AI-powered tools to everyday tasks. However, these features are expected to be limited to newer devices, likely starting from the iPhone 15 Pro and above. This suggests that Apple is continuing its strategy of reserving advanced capabilities for its more powerful hardware.

iOS 27 Leak Reveals New Apple Intelligence Features Ahead of WWDC 2026

One of the most interesting additions is an upgrade to Visual Intelligence. This feature will allow users to scan nutrition labels on food packaging using their phone’s camera. The system can then extract details like calories, protein, and other nutrients, and automatically add them to the Health app. This could make it much easier for users to track their diet without manually entering data.

Visual Intelligence is also expected to help with contact management. Users will be able to scan phone numbers, addresses, or business cards, and the information will be saved directly into the Contacts app. This removes the need for typing and reduces the chance of errors, making the process faster and more convenient.

Another useful update is coming to the Wallet app. With iOS 27, users may be able to scan physical items such as event tickets, gym cards, or membership passes and turn them into digital versions. This feature could help reduce the need to carry physical cards, making everyday activities more streamlined and organized.

The Safari browser is also getting a smarter touch. A new feature will automatically name Tab Groups based on the content of the open tabs. For example, if a group contains travel-related websites, Safari might assign a relevant name without any input from the user. This small change could improve organization and save time, especially for users who manage many tabs at once.

In addition to these features, iOS 27 will bring major improvements to Siri. While details are still limited, the updates will likely make Siri more responsive, accurate, and capable of handling complex tasks. This aligns with Apple’s broader push into artificial intelligence and smarter personal assistants.

Overall, iOS 27 seems to focus on making everyday smartphone use simpler and more efficient. By combining AI with practical tools, Apple is aiming to reduce manual effort and improve user experience. While some features may only be available on newer devices, they offer a clear look at the direction Apple is heading.

As the official announcement approaches, more details will likely emerge. For now, these leaks suggest that iOS 27 will be a meaningful update, especially for users looking for smarter and more helpful features in their daily routines.