WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets iOS users verify their Instagram profile links. This comes after the feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android earlier this year. The update is part of the iOS beta version 25.25.10.72. With this feature, users can confirm that the Instagram link they add to their WhatsApp profile truly belongs to them.

Once verified, the Instagram icon and username will appear on their profile. If the link is not verified, it will continue to show up with a generic link icon. This small but important change makes it easier for others to know whether an Instagram account displayed on WhatsApp is authentic.

iOS Beta Users Can Now Verify Instagram Profiles on WhatsApp

The process is handled through Meta’s Accounts Center. Users who already have an Instagram link on their WhatsApp profile can verify it through the settings. Those who have never added a link before can set one up during the verification process. The goal is to prevent confusion or impersonation by ensuring that the Instagram account shown is actually owned by the person displaying it.

In the past, anyone could paste an Instagram link into their profile, even if it did not belong to them. This created risks of misinformation and made it harder to trust the authenticity of shared profiles. By introducing this verification system, WhatsApp is adding another layer of trust and security.

The update is especially useful for people who want to show that their WhatsApp and Instagram accounts are run by the same person. The verified icon next to the Instagram handle acts as a clear visual sign. It allows friends, family, or followers to quickly recognize that the connection is genuine. This also benefits users who rely on social media for personal branding, business, or public engagement, as it helps strengthen credibility.

At the moment, this feature only applies to Instagram. However, it would not be surprising if Meta expands it to other platforms in the future, such as Facebook or Threads. Since the Accounts Center already connects different Meta services, the system could be used to verify links to multiple accounts, or even to external websites.

It’s also worth noting that the feature is optional. Users who prefer not to verify their Instagram account can still paste the link manually. In that case, it will simply display with a standard link icon. Importantly, verifying an Instagram link does not mean that a WhatsApp profile as a whole is verified. Instead, it only confirms ownership of the Instagram account being displayed.

The rollout is currently limited to some beta testers on iOS. However, more users are expected to get access to the feature over the coming weeks. This move shows WhatsApp’s efforts to provide consistency between Android and iOS, while also giving people more control over how their profiles are presented.

With verified Instagram links, WhatsApp is taking another step toward improving trust, security, and transparency across its platform.