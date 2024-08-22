According to the latest reports, a bug in iOS and iPadOS is causing quick but noticeable crashes when a particular sequence of characters is typed into specific search fields. A security researcher revealed about the iOS bug on August 21, 2024. He disclosed that entering the characters "":: into the Search bar within the Settings app or the App Library search bar on an iPhone or iPad triggers the mobile interface, known as Springboard, to crash shortly. After the crash, the device quickly reloads, returning the user to the lock screen.

It is pertinent to mention that the effects of this bug vary. Some users only experienced crashes in Settings and Spotlight while others reported that the App Library also crashed. This issue surfaced across different devices and operating system versions, including iOS 18.1 developer beta and iOS 17.6.1, with no clear pattern appearing. Despite the inconvenience, this bug is negligible and can easily be avoided. Try to refrain from typing the "":: characters into the search fields within the Settings app or the App Library on your iPhone or iPad.

There have been no official words regarding this issue yet. No doubt, the bug has gained attention. However, Apple will likely address it in an upcoming software update. For now, users can continue using their devices with minimal disruption by avoiding this unusual character combination. Stay tuned for more updates from the silicon giant as they work to resolve this issue. Meanwhile, enjoy your iOS experience without worry, keeping in mind that a fix is on the horizon.

