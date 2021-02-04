iOS will let you unlock your iPhone through Apple watch

Apple is trying out a new feature to fix an issue that is very common nowadays that is unlocking your iPhone while wearing a mask through the Apple watch.

Since iPhone users face challenges in unlocking their phones and use facial recognition while wearing a mask, they have restored the feature of using passwords to enter their phones. However, Apple has an answer.

The new feature is being tested, and it requires an Apple watch as it allows an iPhone to speak with a synced up watch when the telephone is raised for facial recognition.

When this feature is rolled out, it will permit iPhone to unlock, and the watch will vibrate.

Apple Watch

Apple hopes to the public the feature very soon as it will help the user to unlock their phones. Even without taking their mask off quickly. Apple initiated the Face ID recognition n with iPhone X in 2017. However, this tech has ended up being less practical in the pandemic. Since it frequently makes it difficult for the users to unlock the iPhone. When you are wearing a face mask, you must enter the password if you want to unlock your iPhone.

This feature is known as “unlock with Apple Watch” and is like Android’s Smart Lock. As it unlocks your iPhone with Face ID when your Apple Watch is close to your iPhone. Yet, do take note that Face ID ought to detect the mask on your face. But make sure the Apple Watch ought to be on your wrist. The watch should be unlocked as well as a password protected.

Suppose every one of these conditions is met. You’ll get an input notice on your watch when your iPhone with Face ID is unlocked.