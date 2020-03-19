IPAD Pro 2020 Features and Release Date  

The latest 2020 iPad Pro line may not be as sleek as its 2018 predecessor, but there are significant changes from the third generation iPad Pro in the fourth iteration of Apple’s pro tablet series. Let’s be looking a little closer at them.

Is the new Apple iPad Pro a laptop or tablet? So is it the version that awaited a lot of people? We’ll find out for sure once we’ve lived with it for a while, and meanwhile there’s much to be excited about with Apple’s new tablet.

After a year and a half, the ProMotion 120Hz monitor hasn’t improved, but the internals are quicker, and the camera will accommodate more advanced augmented reality features down the line.

The updated Pro models were revealed on March 18, and you can order them on Apple’s online store from today. Regardless of theCovid-19 outbreak Apple has closed its retail stores for the near future. According to Apple, the final release date for iPad Pro 2020 is March 24th.

Inside, the new Pro is looking almost the same. It retains the spectacular edge-to-edge Liquid Retina Display that made its debut in the previous third-gen version with impressive specs such as a 120Hz ProMotion monitor, industry-leading color accuracy, 600 nits of brightness, True Tone, and P3 large color gamut support.

It’s the Magic Keyboard upgrade, which has a trackpad that essentially turns the iPad Pro into a full laptop replacement for the first time. The pad itself has a click-anywhere interface, and works with version 13.4 of Apple’s iPadOS.

For the first time on an iPad keyboard, the keys are backlit, and the company considers them safe too. We assume that means that when folded up into your pocket, it will cover the show.