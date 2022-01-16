Next iPad Pro could have a Large Glass Apple Logo to Help with Wireless Charging

According to some latest reports, Apple is allegedly working on iPad Pro with a large glass Apple logo to help with Wireless Charging. The question of wireless charging has been a topic for discussion basically since Apple unveiled its MagSafe wireless charging tech for the iPhone.

Sources also claim that Apple is hesitant about swapping out the iPad’s traditional metal back for a glass one in order to facilitate wireless charging. Instead, the proposed solution is a large glass Apple logo, akin to that on the latest MacBook models.

Speaking of battery, most sources agree that the next iPad Pro will likely have a larger pack on board. The iPad Pro will also come with some new improvements. It will come with a camera module similar to that on the iPhone 13, a new and brighter double-stacked OLED panels.

MagSafe is undoubtedly the best iPhone charging solution but it still isn’t clear how it would benefit iPads — although it seems unlikely many people would turn the ability to wirelessly charge their iPad down. It is currently unknown when the company will launch its iPads. Anyhow, we will get more information about it in the coming days.

Apple is also working on iPhone 14 series. This year, the series will include four smartphones including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max. There are some reports claiming that this year we will not see iPhone 14 mini.

