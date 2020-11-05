Iphone 12: Company fears shortage of power chips





Apple Inc. is dealing with a lack of crucial chips that regulate the power usage of iPhone 12 series and other upcoming smartphones.

It is unclear how long the bottleneck, typically Apple’s busiest, may limit the availability of iPhones during its important launch quarter. Amidst the shortfall, vendors are likely to give priority over other customers lining up for limited parts to Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

According to individuals, rising demand for silicon across a range of products and supply chain disruptions from COVID-19 are the main causes of the shortage. In October, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the main Apple chip manufacturer, said that 5 G smartphones require 30 percent to 40 percent more chip content than 4G. This and insecurity over the course of the outbreak is driving consumers to conserve supplies for fear of running out, especially after major smartphone manufacturer Huawei had dramatically stocked up ahead of a US sanctions deadline in September.

A global tech sector still recovers from rolling lockdowns that scowled transit routes and cut off staff from factories earlier this year, the stockpiling reinforces chronic problems. In the next two years, disturbances are likely to persist, the individuals said.

The iPhone 12 Pro uses a Texas Instruments part to monitor the power of the camera device, including a specific STMicroelectronics NV chip and a Qualcomm 5G modem chip.

Thanks to trade sanctions and supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic, Apple is suffering from a lack of power chips, which sadly shows no signs of abating. The organisation is carrying out plans to stop the rot. But it is not clear how much impact the shortage will have on the bottom line of the company during the shopping season.