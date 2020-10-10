Interestingly enough, Apple is also having an event on October 13 to launch the iPhone 12 series. Apple will launch the series 10AM PDT (5PM UTC) at Apple Park in Cupertino. The phones have already been in rumours from quite some times. Now, iPhone 12 Leak Brings All the Details Ahead of Launch.

A Chinese tipster @Kang, who holds a strong reputation with his past leaks and got the stamp of approval from @IceUniverse compiled a detailed post with all the key iPhone 12 details including pricing and availability.

iPhone 12 Leak Brings All the Details Ahead of Launch

The series will include four smartphones. There will be an entry-level iPhone 12 mini starting at $699 in its 64GB trim. This model will have a 5.4-inch display. The other three phones will be a regular iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

In terms of cameras, the 12 mini and vanilla 12 will pack a dual setup with a regular wide and ultrawide-angle cameras. The Pro models will have a wide, ultrawide and telephoto cameras as well as a LiDAR sensor. The Max model is also reported to feature a 47% larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels. All four phones should come with Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and improved Night Mode. All models are also reportedly coming with Dolby Vision HDR video recording capabilities.

Pricing for the new generation of iPhones starts at $699 for the 12 mini and $799 for the vanilla 12, both with 64GB storage. There will be 128GB and 256GB models as well. Moreover, these will be available in black, white, red, blue, and green colours.

On the other hand, the 12 Pro will start at $999 and the 12 Pro Max will go for $1,099. They will ship with 128GB storage as standard. There will be a 256GB and 512GB option as well. These will be available in gold, silver, graphite and navy blue colours.

The iPhone 12 mini will hit markets around November 13. Whereas, the other two models will go on sale on October 23. The 12 Pro Max sales will tip-off on November 20.

Source: GSMArena