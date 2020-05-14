iPhone 12 new leaks, specifications and more

‘Delays’, ‘postponed’, ‘extended’ are some annoying words we are hearing by the companies due to Pandemic. Apple is one those companies which has announced the month of launch for its new edition iPhone 12.

Apple’s iPhone can accurately be determined by the most leaked series title in mobile history. This is obvious as the upcoming iPhone series is heading into unfamiliar waters. Suppliers in China have either shut down or are running at reduced capacity as a result of the epidemic, which will have an effect not only on inventory in September but also on revenues.

According to the latest leaks, Apple will be launching a series for its 12th edition namely iPhone 12, Max, Pro, Pro Max. The study predicted that Apple could wait until October to release the handset, which is around a month after the iPhone’s normal launch.

The latest edition of the four models will be the iPhone 12, the smallest smartphone of Apple’s latest form factor. The new iPhone, according to latest information, it will sport a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display manufactured by BOE. The computer is equipped with 4 GB of RAM.

Apple will release the iPhone 12 at $649 for the Pro at $999 and $1,099 for the Pro MAX.