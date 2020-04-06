iPhone 12 Pro to Include Triple Lens Camera & LiDAR Scanner

iPhone is the pioneer when it comes to camera configuration at the back. Yes, other tech giants also follow the race by replicating it a little bit. The previous iPhone had four camera holes placed in the square shell. This time we have come across another configuration which shows that we should be excited about the upcoming device. We have received leaked images of iPhone 12 Pro showcasing triple-lens camera and LiDAR Scanner.

Apple Flagship Devices iPhone 12 & 12 Pro to Include LiDAR Scanner

The image is leaked from Choco_bit who also keep on providing us with the upcoming Apple Products. The details regarding the device are received from Apple’s authorized service provider.

As it is a leak, so we are not 100 % accurate about the information; however, the three cameras will be Wide-angle, Ultra Wide-angle, and Telephoto lenses. The fourth hole is the LiDAR scanner. These devices might be iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The above image shows how the company has rearranged camera array to accommodate the scanner.

Apple was expected to launch new iPhone lineup in fall however it seems that due to coronavirus which hit the globe, the launched date would be revised. According to rumours, Apple working on 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch models, and a new 6.7-inch iPhone in 2020. All these devices will house the latest OLED displays and will support 5G connectivity. As seen in the upper image, the flagship iPhone will have a triple-lens camera setup and LiDAR scanner.

Furthermore, since it is just a leak, maybe the original device will be different. Let’s wait and watch.

