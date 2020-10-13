iPhone 12 Series is Going to Launch Today The event will be live streamed on Youtube at 10 PM





Finally, the time is approaching, when we will officially get the iPhone 12 family. Apple is going to launch the iPhone 12 series to the world. The event will take place online at 10 AM PDT (10 PM in Pakistan). The event will be live-streamed on YouTube. So, everyone can watch the launch event online.

The series is in rumours for quite some time. The series will include four iPhone 12s – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro max. some reports claim that Apple will initially launch only iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

In terms of cameras, the 12 mini and vanilla 12 will pack a dual setup with a regular wide and ultrawide-angle cameras. The Pro models will have a wide, ultrawide and telephoto cameras as well as a LiDAR sensor. The Max model is also reported to feature a 47% larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels. All four phones should come with Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and improved Night Mode. All models are also reportedly coming with Dolby Vision HDR video recording capabilities.

The expected price range of all these model lies between $649 to $1,399. There are some reports that Apple will also launch a new HomePod Mini speaker to compete with the basic Amazon Alexa and Google Home mini.

We will get more official information in a few hours. You can watch the online event here

