iPhone 12 Series Makes Apple the World’s Leading Brand

According to the record shipments of the iPhones especially the iPhone 12, Apple has become the world’s leading smartphone brand. In the fourth and final quarter of 2020, the company has seen a significant increase in shipments, and Huawei has a massive decrease.

The Cupertino-based giant has seen a major 22 percent rise in shipments during the last quarter of 2020, according to a counterpoint research report. The company is most probably supported by the recently released iPhone 12, the first-ever 5G series. Moreover, increased demand in the market, specifically for people who wanted to upgrade from their older Apple iPhone models, has helped increase sales in the final quarter of 2020.

Apple Becomes the World’s Leading Brand, after iPhone 12 Launch

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Apple’s iPhone shipments reached 90 million units, higher than other smartphone companies. The company has gained a worldwide market share of 23.4%. Canalys analyst Nicole Peng said that “In China, Apple took the ideal opportunity to grab Huawei’s market share, whereas Huawei has basically less supply, even though brand demand still exists,” he said. “We had two of the best three selling smartphones in urban China,” according to Apple CEO Tim Cook in an interview.

Due to the launch of new iPhones during the second half of a year, the 4th quarter is actually the best for the company. Apple overtook Samsung, despite the South Korean brand also seeing a 6.2 percent rise year on year, reaching 73.9 million units and achieving a market share of 19.1 percent. Additionally, Huawei has experienced a dramatic effect on its shipments because of US restrictions that had their shipment dropped by a record 42.4 percent to 32.3 million units.

