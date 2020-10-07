iPhone 12 to be Unveiled on October 13 in an Apple Event

Apple is holding its next online event on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 PDT and has also sent the invitations. The company is going to hold the event at the Apple Park which will be streamed online. Previously, Apple also held two events. iPhone 12 will give its first glance in the Apple event.

Those who received the invitation can see an image with vague imagery having the Apple icon. This one event is carrying a ‘Hi, Speed’ tagline.

Apple just sent out invites for its October product event. A virtual presentation on October 13th. “Hi, Speed.” pic.twitter.com/xhKEzsJFqo — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) October 6, 2020

It is to be expected that Apple will also announce the first Apple silicon-based Mac this year. Previously, a rumour said that “there would be at least one being launched before the end of this year and this event would be as good a time as any to do it. The tag line would also tie in nicely since the Apple silicon is all about improved speed”.

The company will also announce new over-ear headphones during the event. It is important to mention here that Apple has removed competing headphones from its store ahead of the event.

On Apple’s website, there is also an augmented reality trick.

iPhone 12 will have the following versions:

Apple iPhone 12 mini — 5.4-inch screen

Apple iPhone 12 — 6.1-inch screen (the same as the iPhone 11)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro — 6.1-inch screen (but with presumably higher specs)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max — 6.7-inch model (larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max)

