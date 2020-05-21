iPhone 12 will miss this accessory from the box

Apple continues to be on forefront of innovation. We have seen that wireless earpods paired up with iPhone X and blew the market with its convenience. For iPhone 12, rumors are that new flagship’s box will miss the pair of earpods headphone according to Apple’s official analyst.

Apple usually launch its new products in September every year. But this year, the new rumors that surfaced are true, this release window may not be possible. Sources with inside news have reported that Apple would postpone iPhone 12 series launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Since the removal of the headphone jack on the iPhone in 2016, the Lightning-connector-equipped EarPods has given new users the ability to either listen to music on the iPhone without switching to Bluetooth headphones, or use a Lightning-to-3.5 mm converter.

Free pair of headphones will be missing from iPhone 12 box

The headphone adapter has long been absent from iPhone’s box and same is the case with airpods headphone. Apple effectively making its users to buy bluetooth Apple airpods if they don’t have already.

Previously, we have seen that even Android manufacturers halted the supply of headphones in the phone box. Rumors are that iPhone 12’s box will not include headphone airpods this time. For example , if you buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone, it includes a set of wired AKG in-ear headphones, given the availability of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless headphones.

The production of iPhone 12 panels will begin 6 weeks late, so it won’t start until the end of July, rather than early June, which should imply a delay in iPhone 12 launch from September to October.

And the iPhone 12 line-up for Apple fans includes smartphones that you’ll want to get your hands on as quickly as possible. Apple is initially going to make biggest changes in the design in three years, introducing smaller and larger phone sizes and adding 5 G to each model.