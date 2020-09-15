“iPhone 12 wont support 120Hz refresh rate”, Ming-Chi Quo

As the Apple iPhone 12 launch progresses, more and more information about the new next-generation smartphone series are starting to appear online. In the most recent development, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shed light on the phone’s display.

In a research report obtained by MacRumors, Kuo added that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 would have a marginally smaller notch to better show details such as time and signal intensity in the top-left and top-right corners. The remainder of the range is said to have the same size as the iPhone 11 models, including two 6.1-inch models and one 6.7-inch model.

It will include both the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch, 12 Max, 6.1-inch, 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, all sub-6GHz-only and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave models, with sub-6GHz-only shipments starting first.

All of the iPhone 12 series smartphones will come with 5 G network support, Kuo says. This is consistent with the commodity linked previous one. He adds there will be two separate models of each model. The sub-6GHz models will be available first and models with sub-6Ghz-plus mmWave support will go on sale later.

In accordance with prior rumours, Kuo said the latest iPad Air would sport a Touch ID built into a side power button, which would presumably lay the groundwork for a “all-screen” interface such as the iPad Pro. Kuo plans to introduce this feature on more modern iPad models beginning in 2021.