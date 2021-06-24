iPhone 13 concept shows large camera module with smaller notch

The iPhone 13 release is still a few months away, but for most of us, it can’t arrive fast enough. According to recent reports, the next iPhone range will have a smaller notch and a bigger camera bump than prior generations. A new iPhone idea tries to demonstrate both of these features. We also need to discuss what’s going on in the back of this upcoming series.

The latest iPhone rumour comes in the shape of a pair of dummies tweeted out by Sonny Dickson, an iPhone 13 leaker. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the snap appears to show a lineup of four phones, including the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max.

The reported addition of sensor-shift stabilization for the whole series might explain the bigger and thicker camera bumps. Upgraded Ultra Wide cameras are reported to be included in the highest-end Pro and Pro Max models.

Apple’s new iPhone series is likely to have similar features as the iPhone 12 but with a few modifications here and there, despite the fancy 120Hz ProMotion. As a result, others have suggested that the iPhone 12s name is more plausible especially because some people are wary of utilizing the number 13.

Early in June, a rumour on Chinese social media platform Weibo indicated that the 13 series will have bigger batteries than the iPhone 12.

So yet, there’s no official or unofficial information on when Apple’s next iPhone will be released. According to an April report, manufacture of the iPhones’ new processors is ahead of schedule, bringing the new series delivery date back on plan.



