IPhone 13 PTA Approved Updated Prices (Feb 2023)

iPhone is undoubtedly one of the top-selling smartphones around the world. This is because of the elegance and brand name attached to it. However, in countries like Pakistan, where inflation is on the rise, buying an iPhone has become difficult owing to the huge prices. The increase in prices is because of two reasons. The first reason can be attributed to the declining value of the rupee against the US dollar. On the other hand, the new PTA taxes are the second reason which led to the increase in prices. The taxes have increased dramatically in the past few months which has increased the overall prices of the phones. Here are the updated prices of the iPhone 13 models, which will provide you with a better idea of the current prices.

iPhone Models Updated Prices (PKR) iPhone 13 128 GB 334,999/- iPhone 13 256 GB 347,000/- iPhone 13 512 GB 359,600/- iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB 342,000/- iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB 372,600/- iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB 394,000/- iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB 484,400/- iPhone 13 Pro Max 369,600/- iPhone 13 Pro Max 398,100/- iPhone 13 Pro Max 452,000/- iPhone 13 Pro Max 513,000/-

As clearly evident, the overall price of the phone is too high to be purchased by normal individuals in society. It makes a disparity in society as only the rich segments of the society will be able to buy it and it will act as a marker of portraying people as rich, as already happening in society. PTA should revise its tax structure so that the phone comes in an affordable range, so more people can buy it.

