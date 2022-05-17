Apple’s iPhone is certainly the most loved smartphone around the world. It is pretty popular in Pakistan as well, however, it is a bit expensive. Though, the high price tag is deemed to be justified by the quality of the product, featuring exquisite display, sensational camera, and full proof security. On the contrary, the price of the iPhone 13 series in Pakistan is unbelievably high because of the recent taxes imposed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Now again, the prices have been increased by the retailers owing to the increase in the Dollar Exchange rate.

iPhone 13 Series Prices Ramped up Owing to an Increase in Dollar Rate

The new prices for iPhone 13 series have been listed below:

Model Variant Old Price New Price iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB Rs. 198,400 Rs. 205,100 iPhone 13 Mini 256 GB Rs. 222,100 Rs. 229,800 iPhone 13 Mini 512 GB Rs 269,400 Rs. 279,200 iPhone 13 128 GB Rs. 222,100 Rs. 229,800 iPhone 13 256 GB Rs. 248,100 Rs. 257,000 iPhone 13 512 GB Rs.293,100 Rs. 303,900 iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB Rs. 283,700 Rs. 294,000 iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB Rs. 307,400 Rs. 318,700 iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB Rs. 359,500 Rs. 373,100 iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB Rs. 400,400 Rs. 415,800 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB Rs. 307,400 Rs. 318,700 iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB Rs. 331,000 Rs. 343,400 iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB Rs. 383,200 Rs. 397,700 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB Rs. 432,900 Rs. 449,600

These aforementioned devices would be featuring:

• 1-Year Apple Official Local Warranty.

• PTA Approved.

• Non-Active.

• eSIM/physical SIM duty Paid.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that there will be no price protection in case of a price decrease in the future.

